24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 31 room
Alykanas, Greece
31
1
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a beachfront hotel of 2051 sq. meters on the island of Zante, in Greece. The hot…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
1
1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
1
1
Price on request
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
1
1
Price on request
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Recommend
Hotel 52 rooms
Avliotes, Greece
52
1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1
1
€ 2,350,000
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1
1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Argassi, Greece
1
1
€ 2,100,000
The hotel located in Zakinthos island in sandy beach Kalamaki. The 33 rooms of the hotel wer…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
kato panagia, Greece
1
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Avliotes, Greece
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
Recommend
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
12
2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Tsilivi, Greece
1
1
€ 1,500,000
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi in the south-east of Zakynthos island. The co…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
koroneia, Greece
1
1
€ 700,000
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Souleika, Greece
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Episkopiana, Greece
1
1
€ 300,000
For sale an 8-room apartment complex, located in the village of Moraitika in the south-east …
Recommend
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavos, Greece
17
1
€ 1,100,000
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
Recommend
Hotel 17 rooms
Kontokali, Greece
17
3
€ 750,000
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agios Gordios, Greece
1
1
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
1
1
€ 1,350,000
The 1000 sq.m hotel is located in the area of Agios Georgios Argyradon and consists of 24 …
Recommend
Hotel 7 rooms
Livadi, Greece
7
1
€ 600,000
We offer for sale an apart hotel of 385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is idea…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1
1
€ 3,000,000
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Afionas, Greece
1
1
€ 580,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is ai…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
1
2
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Ipsos, Greece
1
1
€ 3,800,000
For sale is an Aparthotel of 2.000 sq.m, which is located on the Ipsos beach in the northeas…
Recommend
