Pool Hotels for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

24 properties total found
Hotel 31 room in Alykanas, Greece
Hotel 31 room
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 31
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a beachfront hotel of 2051 sq. meters on the island of Zante, in Greece. The hot…
Hotel 1 room in Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 1 room in Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 room in demos kerkyras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 52 rooms in Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 52 rooms
Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 52
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Hotel 1 room in Skripero, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skripero, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,350,000
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
Hotel 1 room in Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 room in Argassi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
The hotel located in Zakinthos island in sandy beach Kalamaki. The 33 rooms of the hotel wer…
Hotel 1 room in kato panagia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
kato panagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Hotel 1 room in Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
Hotel 12 rooms in Dassia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Hotel 1 room in Tsilivi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Tsilivi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi in the south-east of Zakynthos island. The co…
Hotel 1 room in koroneia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
koroneia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
Hotel 1 room in Souleika, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Souleika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 room in Episkopiana, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Episkopiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale an 8-room apartment complex, located in the village of Moraitika in the south-east …
Hotel 17 rooms in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 17
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
Hotel 17 rooms in Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 17
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
Hotel 1 room in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
Hotel 1 room in Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
The 1000 sq.m hotel is located in the area of ​​Agios Georgios Argyradon and consists of 24 …
Hotel 7 rooms in Livadi, Greece
Hotel 7 rooms
Livadi, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
We offer for sale an apart hotel of ​​385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is idea…
Hotel 1 room in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Hotel 1 room in Afionas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Afionas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is ai…
Hotel 1 room in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…
Hotel 1 room in Ipsos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ipsos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,800,000
For sale is an Aparthotel of 2.000 sq.m, which is located on the Ipsos beach in the northeas…
