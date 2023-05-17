Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

56 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Amoudi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Amoudi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
Hotel in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
€ 2,700,000
Offered for sale hotel 2.500 sq.m is located on a plot of 3.000 sq.m completely renovated. I…
Hotel 31 room in Alykanas, Greece
Hotel 31 room
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 31
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a beachfront hotel of 2051 sq. meters on the island of Zante, in Greece. The hot…
Hotel 1 room in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
Hotel 29 rooms in Vasiliki, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Vasiliki, Greece
Rooms 29
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
Hotel 1 room in Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 room in Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 room in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 room in Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Hotel 1 room in demos kerkyras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 room in Lixouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a wonderful hotel on the island of Kefalonia. The hotel consists of 95 rooms and is…
Hotel 1 room in Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 1 room in Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located aro…
Hotel 1 room in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 1 room in Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 room in Korakades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korakades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Hotel 1 room in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
The hotel complex is located in the Peloponnese, in the city of Achaia. The central building…
Hotel 1 room in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The hotel - guesthouse is located on the shores of the resort village of Niforeika on the Pe…
Hotel 12 rooms in Dassia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
Hotel 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
Hotel 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
Hotel 1 room in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
On the south of Corfu island, in the center of one of the most popular villages, there is a …
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
There is provided for sale a 4-star hotel in the western Peloponnese.The hotel has 38 rooms,…
Hotel 1 room in Bochali, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Bochali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale, a four-storey hotel of 720 sq.min the center of the main town on the island of Zak…
Hotel 1 room in Kato Assos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
There is offered for sale a hotel which extends facilities 2.500sq.m and 3.000 plot of land …
Hotel 1 room in Agii Deka, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Deka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale hotel of 600 sq. m. on the island of Corfu. It is comprised of 2 shops and one stud…
Hotel 1 room in Steno, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Steno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale, Apart-Hotel 1020 sq.m located in a beautiful place Nidri, in the east of Lefkada i…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 14
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
