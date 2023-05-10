Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

35 properties total found
Hotel 29 rooms in Vasiliki, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Vasiliki, Greece
Rooms 29
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 1 room in Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
Hotel 1 room in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Korakades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korakades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Rethi, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Rethi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Hotel 12 rooms in Dassia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
Hotel 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Tsilivi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Tsilivi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in koroneia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
koroneia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Hotel 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
Hotel 1 room in Bochali, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Bochali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Hotel 1 room in Agii Deka, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Deka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 14
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Hotel 1 room in Kato Korakiana, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Hotel 1 room in Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Gardelades, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Gardelades, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Hotel 17 rooms in Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 17
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 room in Prodromos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Gimari, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
Hotel 1 room in Gimari, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Kouspades, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kouspades, Greece
Rooms 21
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Hotel 1 room in Dassia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Hotel 1 room in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 1 room in Astrakeri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Astrakeri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
