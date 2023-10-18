Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Municipality of Corfu
72
Corfu
70
Zakynthos Municipality
9
Municipality of Corinth
4
Municipality of Lefkada
4
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
4
Zakynthos
4
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
125 properties total found
Hotel in Rachtades, Greece
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
The complex also has a swimming pool (a separate one for the children), solar water heaters …
€570,000
Hotel in Karousades, Greece
Hotel
Karousades, Greece
Area 1 350 m²
Floor 2/2
The complex is generally in very good condition as every year the owners diligently take car…
€1,48M
Hotel in Rachtades, Greece
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
There is a large supermarket chain very close by, while the center of Sidari, where there ar…
€260,000
Hotel 1 room in Gousades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Gousades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are s…
€260,000
Hotel with sea view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with sea view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 410 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 410 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The windows offer sea vi…
€1,60M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Amoudi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Amoudi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
€1,60M
Hotel in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Offered for sale Hotel 1.000 sq.m on a land plot of 1.500 sq.m on the island of Levkada. The…
€2,90M
Hotel in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 920 m²
It is offered for sale a complex of 920 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The object consists…
€3,10M
Hotel with parking in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
A two-story hotel building with an area of 240 square meters in the village of Marineika on …
€500,000
Hotel in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 020 m²
Offered for sale Aparthotel 1020 sq.m, which is located in the beautiful place of Nidri, on …
€2,40M
Hotel with sea view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with sea view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
Offered for sale hotel 2.500 sq.m is located on a plot of 3.000 sq.m completely renovated. I…
€2,70M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 720 m²
It is offered for sale a four-story hotel with an area of 720 sq.m. in the center of the mai…
€900,000
Hotel with parking in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 320 m²
Offered for sale hotel on Zakynthos Island. The hotel is 100 meters from Laganas Beach and 1…
€2,00M
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi on the southeast coast of Zakynthos Island. T…
€1,50M
Hotel in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 450 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel complex located in the south of Zakynthos Island, in the reso…
€2,70M
Hotel with swimming pool in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with swimming pool
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 4 698 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 4.698 sq.m, located in the south of Zakynthos Island, in the …
€2,10M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 2 051 m²
For sale beach hotel with an area of 2051 square meters. m on the island of Zante, in Greece…
€2,00M
Hotel with city view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with city view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 165 m²
For sale is a building of 165 sq.m in Kefalonia. The windows offer city views. The facility …
€325,000
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 840 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 840 square meters.m on the Ionian Islands. The windows offer …
€1,70M
Hotel with parking in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 260 square meters.m on the Ionian Islands. The facility has s…
€750,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 320 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 320 square meters.m on the Ionian Islands. The hotel is locat…
€450,000
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Katastari, Greece
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Katastari, Greece
Rooms 31
Area 2 051 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a beachfront hotel of 2051 sq. meters on the island of Zante, in Greece. The hot…
€2,00M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
€620,000
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
€420,000
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vasiliki, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasiliki, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 840 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
€1,70M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€2,40M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€2,25M
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
€600,000
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 105
Area 3 863 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
€10,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool in Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Price on request

Property types in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian

сommercial property
commercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir