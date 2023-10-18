UAE
Hotels for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Municipality of Corfu
72
Corfu
70
Zakynthos Municipality
9
Municipality of Corinth
4
Municipality of Lefkada
4
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
4
Zakynthos
4
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
3
Hotel
Clear all
125 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
400 m²
1/1
The complex also has a swimming pool (a separate one for the children), solar water heaters …
€570,000
Recommend
Hotel
Karousades, Greece
1 350 m²
2/2
The complex is generally in very good condition as every year the owners diligently take car…
€1,48M
Recommend
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
200 m²
2/2
There is a large supermarket chain very close by, while the center of Sidari, where there ar…
€260,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Gousades, Greece
1
220 m²
1
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are s…
€260,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
410 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 410 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The windows offer sea vi…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Amoudi, Greece
1
410 m²
1
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 000 m²
Offered for sale Hotel 1.000 sq.m on a land plot of 1.500 sq.m on the island of Levkada. The…
€2,90M
Recommend
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
920 m²
It is offered for sale a complex of 920 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The object consists…
€3,10M
Recommend
Hotel with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
A two-story hotel building with an area of 240 square meters in the village of Marineika on …
€500,000
Recommend
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 020 m²
Offered for sale Aparthotel 1020 sq.m, which is located in the beautiful place of Nidri, on …
€2,40M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
2 500 m²
Offered for sale hotel 2.500 sq.m is located on a plot of 3.000 sq.m completely renovated. I…
€2,70M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
720 m²
It is offered for sale a four-story hotel with an area of 720 sq.m. in the center of the mai…
€900,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 320 m²
Offered for sale hotel on Zakynthos Island. The hotel is 100 meters from Laganas Beach and 1…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 600 m²
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi on the southeast coast of Zakynthos Island. T…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
450 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel complex located in the south of Zakynthos Island, in the reso…
€2,70M
Recommend
Hotel with swimming pool
Ioanian Islands, Greece
4 698 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 4.698 sq.m, located in the south of Zakynthos Island, in the …
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Ioanian Islands, Greece
2 051 m²
For sale beach hotel with an area of 2051 square meters. m on the island of Zante, in Greece…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel with city view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
165 m²
For sale is a building of 165 sq.m in Kefalonia. The windows offer city views. The facility …
€325,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
840 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 840 square meters.m on the Ionian Islands. The windows offer …
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
260 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 260 square meters.m on the Ionian Islands. The facility has s…
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
12
320 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 320 square meters.m on the Ionian Islands. The hotel is locat…
€450,000
Recommend
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Katastari, Greece
31
2 051 m²
1
For sale is a beachfront hotel of 2051 sq. meters on the island of Zante, in Greece. The hot…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kavos, Greece
1
400 m²
1
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
€620,000
Recommend
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings
Kavos, Greece
16
385 m²
1
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
€420,000
Recommend
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasiliki, Greece
29
840 m²
1
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkini, Greece
1
1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€2,40M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Georgios, Greece
1
1 200 m²
1
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€2,25M
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
4
260 m²
2
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
€600,000
Recommend
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
105
3 863 m²
1
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
€10,50M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Kassiopi, Greece
1
300 m²
1
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Price on request
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
