Commercial real estate in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

242 properties total found
Other near metro in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Other near metro
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 105 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 105 Sq.m., Groun…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
Ground floor commercial property for sale in the historic city center.The property consists …
€105,000
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Area 400 m²
 Hotel is 400 square meters in the south of Corfu Island. The windows offer sea views. The f…
€620,000
Commercial 1 room in Kamara, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kamara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Property for sale in the area of Sinarades.The property with a total area of 150 sq.m consis…
€270,000
Hotel in Rachtades, Greece
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
The complex also has a swimming pool (a separate one for the children), solar water heaters …
€570,000
Commercial 1 room in Lefkimmi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 101 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. For sale ground floor shop with a…
Price on request
Hotel in Karousades, Greece
Hotel
Karousades, Greece
Area 1 350 m²
Floor 2/2
The complex is generally in very good condition as every year the owners diligently take car…
€1,48M
Hotel in Rachtades, Greece
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
There is a large supermarket chain very close by, while the center of Sidari, where there ar…
€260,000
Hotel 1 room in Gousades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Gousades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are s…
€260,000
Office in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Office
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Area 366 m²
Floor 2/2
The property consists of the following areas:1. Ground floor store with a total area of 194.…
€860,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale 4 apartments which function as accommodation for rent.The apartments are located in…
€185,000
Hotel with sea view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with sea view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 410 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 410 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The windows offer sea vi…
€1,60M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Amoudi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Amoudi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
€1,60M
Hotel in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Offered for sale Hotel 1.000 sq.m on a land plot of 1.500 sq.m on the island of Levkada. The…
€2,90M
Hotel in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 920 m²
It is offered for sale a complex of 920 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The object consists…
€3,10M
Commercial in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Commercial
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale business of 100 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The property is for sale furnished…
€800,000
Commercial in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Commercial
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale business of 1100 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The property is for sale furnished
€1,40M
Hotel with parking in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
A two-story hotel building with an area of 240 square meters in the village of Marineika on …
€500,000
Hotel in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 020 m²
Offered for sale Aparthotel 1020 sq.m, which is located in the beautiful place of Nidri, on …
€2,40M
Commercial in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Commercial
Ioanian Islands, Greece
We offer a complex of 13 villas with individual pools, which will be built on two ( 2 ) area…
€2,50M
Hotel with sea view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with sea view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
Offered for sale hotel 2.500 sq.m is located on a plot of 3.000 sq.m completely renovated. I…
€2,70M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 720 m²
It is offered for sale a four-story hotel with an area of 720 sq.m. in the center of the mai…
€900,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 262 m²
For sale business of 262 square meters on the Ionian Islands. The windows offer sea views, m…
€450,000
Hotel with parking in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 320 m²
Offered for sale hotel on Zakynthos Island. The hotel is 100 meters from Laganas Beach and 1…
€2,00M
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi on the southeast coast of Zakynthos Island. T…
€1,50M
Hotel in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 450 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel complex located in the south of Zakynthos Island, in the reso…
€2,70M
Hotel with swimming pool in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with swimming pool
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 4 698 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 4.698 sq.m, located in the south of Zakynthos Island, in the …
€2,10M
Commercial 8 bedrooms with parking in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Commercial 8 bedrooms with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 360 m²
For sale business of 360 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The facility has air conditioning,…
€630,000
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 2 051 m²
For sale beach hotel with an area of 2051 square meters. m on the island of Zante, in Greece…
€2,00M
Hotel with city view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel with city view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 165 m²
For sale is a building of 165 sq.m in Kefalonia. The windows offer city views. The facility …
€325,000

Property types in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian

hotels
commercial property
