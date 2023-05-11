Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

23 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located aro…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
Hotel 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
Commercial 1 room in lakkes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
lakkes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale a 3-storey building in the village of Kranidi, Peloponnese. The ground floor consis…
Commercial 1 room in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The owners will be le…
Commercial 1 room in Agia Sotira, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale a residential complex of 3-storey stone houses, it is located close to the town of …
Commercial 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
There is provided for sale a complex of two maisonettes in the resort town of Loutraki. A tw…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,130,000
This commercial property is located in Loutraki is one of the most famous and popular resort…
Commercial 1 room in kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a price offer for the acquisition of five-story building in the remarkable coas…
Commercial real estate in kato dimenio, Greece
Commercial real estate
kato dimenio, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
We Offer for sale a 4-floor building of 1000 sq.m. On the basement there is an unfinished sp…
Commercial 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
We offer for sale aCommercial space which is rented right now by the price of 1200 euro
Hotel 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
Hotel 1 room in Kato Assos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
There is offered for sale a hotel which extends facilities 2.500sq.m and 3.000 plot of land …
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,890,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. There are solar panels for water heating, a f…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 14
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
Hotel 1 room in Prodromos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale hotel of 2500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A magnific…
Commercial 1 room in Galataki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 4
€ 500,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Offered for sale, professional space which is used as a beach bar and with 2 rooms in the ba…
Commercial 1 room in Agii Theodori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Offer for sale, building located in Agious Theodorous , close to Korynthos. Ground floor of …
Commercial 1 room in Asopos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Asopos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
We offer for sale a complex of residential stone houses:1 three-story1 two-story2 one-story …
Commercial 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the sea, th…
Commercial 1 room in Stasio, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stasio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Business building for sale in the region of the Peloponnese , in Stasio ( Mesinia) This busi…
Hotel 1 room in kyparissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,900,000
For sale hotel of 2577 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A view of …
