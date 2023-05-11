Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Municipality of Corinth
4
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
4
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located aro…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
Hotel 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
Hotel 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
Hotel 1 room in Kato Assos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
There is offered for sale a hotel which extends facilities 2.500sq.m and 3.000 plot of land …
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 14
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
Hotel 1 room in Prodromos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale hotel of 2500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A magnific…
Hotel 1 room in kyparissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,900,000
For sale hotel of 2577 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A view of …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir