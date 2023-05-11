Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Municipality of Corinth
4
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
4
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
3
7 properties total found
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Rethi, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Rethi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
Hotel 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
Hotel 1 room in koroneia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
koroneia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
Hotel 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 14
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
Hotel 1 room in Prodromos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale hotel of 2500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A magnific…
