Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Peloponnese Region
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Municipality of Corinth
4
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
4
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
3
Hotel
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
1
9 000 m²
1
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located around 12km eas…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Rethi, Greece
6
3
241 m²
1
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
€350,000
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
7
2
400 m²
1
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
€1,45M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
1
2 220 m²
1
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Crown, Greece
1
891 m²
1
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
€700,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
1
6 000 m²
1
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
€6,00M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Riglia, Greece
1
300 m²
1
There is offered for sale a hotel in Agios Nikolaos Mani. The hotel consists of three stone …
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
1
2 415 m²
1
The hotel of 2.415 sq.m. is offered for sale. It consists of 48 double rooms with a balcony …
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Assos, Greece
1
2 500 m²
1
There is offered for sale a hotel which extends facilities 2.500sq.m and 3.000 plot of land …
€2,70M
Recommend
Hotel 16 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lecheo, Greece
30
14
980 m²
1
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Prodromos, Greece
1
2 500 m²
1
For sale hotel of 2500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A magnific…
€3,70M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Nomia, Greece
1
728 m²
1
For sale hotel of 728 sq.m in the area of Ksifias, only 7klm from Monemvasia castle. More in…
€950,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Lefkakia, Greece
1
1 450 m²
1
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€3,80M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kyparissos, Greece
1
2 577 m²
1
For sale hotel of 2577 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A view of …
€3,90M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1
470 m²
1
For sale hotel of 470 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The hotel has one level.…
€1,50M
Recommend
