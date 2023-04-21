Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

demos edessas
4
Edessa
4
demos pellas
1
Giannitsa
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 9 rooms in Methone, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Methone, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 2 levels. A view of the …
Realting.com
Go