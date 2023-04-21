Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

demos edessas
4
Edessa
4
demos pellas
1
Giannitsa
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
10 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale hotel of 602 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground floor con…
Hotel 14 rooms in Samari, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Samari, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel, consisting of 2 buildings. The first building "A" was built in 1986, big rep…
Hotel 40 rooms in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Hotel 40 rooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
40 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
For sale hotel of 3500 sq.meters in Pella. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 1 room in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Athanasios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a hotel of 2500 sq m close to one of the most popular ski resorts in Greece. The ho…
Hotel 9 rooms in Methone, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Methone, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 2 levels. A view of the …
Realting.com
Go