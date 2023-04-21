UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Commercial real estate in Pella Regional Unit, Greece
demos edessas
12
Edessa
12
demos pellas
7
Giannitsa
7
Aridea
3
Platy
1
Polykastro
1
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial 1 room
Piperies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 960,000
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Commercial 1 room
Samari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale business of 4000 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale hotel of 602 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground floor con…
Hotel 14 rooms
Samari, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel, consisting of 2 buildings. The first building "A" was built in 1986, big rep…
Commercial 1 room
Samari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale building area of 2000 sq.m. At the moment, it is rented by a well-known kids' store
Commercial 1 room
Esovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale business of 4740 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
Commercial 1 room
Damiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale a building with an area of 950 sq. m. in northern Greece. The building consists of …
Hotel 40 rooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
40 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
For sale hotel of 3500 sq.meters in Pella. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners will be leavin…
Commercial 1 room
Piperies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale business of 1400 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
Hotel 1 room
Agios Athanasios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a hotel of 2500 sq m close to one of the most popular ski resorts in Greece. The ho…
Commercial 1 room
Nisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Available for sale building - warehouse of 27.162 sq.m. and land of 40.014 sq.m. on total ar…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale business of 1650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 1 room
Orma, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale business, apartment and 2 guesthouses in Orma village of Aridea region. The propert…
Commercial 1 room
Polykastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale business of 75 sq.meters in North Greece
Commercial 1 room
Orma, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the mountain, the …
Commercial 1 room
Palaichori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 520 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 4 rooms
Neos Agios Athanasios, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale four small apartments in a complex near the ski resort "Kaimaktsalan". Two arelocat…
Commercial 1 room
Ydrea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale commercial space of 3240 sq.m. in 15000 sq.m. plot in the region ofAridea. 3000 sq.…
Hotel 9 rooms
Methone, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 2 levels. A view of the …
