Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies

Commercial real estate in Pefka Municipal Unit, Greece

Pefka
2
2 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Pefka, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pefka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
A plot 0.8 hectares for sale in the south-east of Thessaloniki, 18 km from the city center. …
Commercial 1 room in Pefka, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pefka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale business of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir