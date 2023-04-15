Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Palaio Faliro
  7. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Palaio Faliro, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 11,000,000
There is offered for sale in Athens a hotel of total area 4.022 sq.m in total 84 rooms. It i…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir