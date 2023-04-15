Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Palaio Faliro

Commercial real estate in Palaio Faliro, Greece

18 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
Office space for sale with an area of 148 sq.m. is located in the Kallithea area
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Business for sale with a total area of 352 sq.m.-Basement 141 sq.m.-Ground floor 141 sq.m.-L…
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Shop 2 bedroomsin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: 1516 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, on th…
Shop 3 bedroomsin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 3 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
108 m²
€ 380,000
Property Code: 1517 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, on the facade Shop of total surface 108 sq.m, on …
Shop 1 bedroomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Palaio Faliro, Greece
80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: 1515 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, 2 leve…
Shopin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop
Palaio Faliro, Greece
140 m²
€ 195,000
Property Code: 1253 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 140 m2, on the Ground f…
Hotel 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 11,000,000
There is offered for sale in Athens a hotel of total area 4.022 sq.m in total 84 rooms. It i…
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Available for sale five-storeybuilding of560 sqm with apartments in Kallithea,the building c…
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
There is offered for sale a building of 1.297 sq.m located in Kalithea area.Due to the very …
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
There is offered for sale a commercial place ( ground floor - semi first floor ) of a commer…
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Exclusive offer from Grekodom Development! For sale a building of 1.130 sq.m located &omicro…
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale commercial property 100m2 in Paleo Faliro.The property is located on the ground flo…
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale commercial space of 48 sq.m on the ground floor in the area of Kallithea,Athens
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Offered for sale is an office space of 74 sq.m., second floor, in the Paleo Faliro area
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale business of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with …
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
There is offered for sale a commercial space of 367v sqm on the ground floor in the area of …
Commercial 1 roomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale business of 255 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
