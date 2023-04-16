Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Paiania

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Paiania, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 roomin Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paiania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale business of 1400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the mountain, the fores…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir