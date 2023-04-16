Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Paiania, Greece

Manufacturein Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
3 199 m²
€ 32,000
Property Code. 1125 - Exclusivity Agricaltural Paiania FOR SALE. Size: 3199 sq.m, Price32.00…
Manufacturein Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
1 323 m²
€ 13,000
Ref: 1127 - For sale Paiania VRESTEZA Land total area 1323 sq.m. The land has a total of 18 …
Manufacturein Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
1 525 m²
€ 15,000
Ref: 1129 - VRANGOS TSALMEZA Paianias SALE Land total area 1525 sq.m. The land has 5 rows an…
