Commercial real estate in Paiania, Greece

Manufacturein Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
3 199 m²
€ 32,000
Property Code. 1125 - Exclusivity Agricaltural Paiania FOR SALE. Size: 3199 sq.m, Price32.00…
Manufacturein Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
1 323 m²
€ 13,000
Ref: 1127 - For sale Paiania VRESTEZA Land total area 1323 sq.m. The land has a total of 18 …
Manufacturein Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
1 525 m²
€ 15,000
Ref: 1129 - VRANGOS TSALMEZA Paianias SALE Land total area 1525 sq.m. The land has 5 rows an…
Commercial 1 roomin Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paiania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
The proposedinvestment projectprovides an opportunityto earn incomein the amount of4,13%per …
Commercial 1 roomin Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paiania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale business of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with …
Commercial 1 roomin Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paiania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale business of 1400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the mountain, the fores…
Commercial 1 roomin Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paiania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale business of 996 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …
Commercial 1 roomin Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paiania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Location: Glyka Nera (Eastern Attica) The building consists of three levels, underground - 1…
Commercial 1 roomin Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paiania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Offered for sale commercial space in the suburb of Glykia Nera, 350 sqm on the 1st floor. Ma…
