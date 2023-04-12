Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Offices

Seaview Offices for Sale in Greece

commercial property
4366
restaurants
1
hotels
1269
manufacture buildings
80
investment properties
32
warehouses
52
shops
28
other
6
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² Number of floors 7
€ 70,000
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …

Regions with properties for sale

in District of Heraklion
in Heraklion
in demos kerkyras
in Corfu
in Katerini
in Aegean
in Kavala Prefecture
in Kavala
in Thessaly and Central Greece
in Municipality of Piraeus
in Piraeus
in The Municipality of Sithonia
in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
in District of Agios Nikolaos
in Municipality of Larissa
in Larissa
in Kassandria
in Polygyros
in Chania Municipality
in Nikiti

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir