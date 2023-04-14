Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti
  7. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Nikiti, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are …
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir