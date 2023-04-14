Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Neos Marmaras

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

7 properties total found
Hotel 15 roomsin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale hotel of 640 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of …
Hotel 1 roomin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale a traditional hotel in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 3 …
Hotel 1 roomin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
The complex of rented apartments is situated in a green area of about 6000 sq.m. and has a u…
Commercial 1 roomin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale business of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea op…
Hotel 1 roomin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
There is offered for sale an hotel of 450 sq.m. area on the peninsula of Sithonia. The three…
Hotel 1 roomin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Hotel for sale on the beach front. The hotel consists of 6 two-storey buildings with a total…
Commercial 1 roomin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
Business for sale consisting of 3 maisonettes of 100 sq.m. each and two apartments of 60 sq.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir