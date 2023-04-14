Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Neos Marmaras
  7. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

Hotel 15 roomsin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale hotel of 640 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of …
Hotel 1 roomin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
The complex of rented apartments is situated in a green area of about 6000 sq.m. and has a u…
Hotel 1 roomin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
There is offered for sale an hotel of 450 sq.m. area on the peninsula of Sithonia. The three…
Hotel 1 roomin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
