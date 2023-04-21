Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 1300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavi…
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment building 665 sq.m. in a plot of 428 sq.m. It consists of 2 identical mais…
Commercial real estate in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial real estate
Neoi Epivates, Greece
25 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
We offer you a residential complex consisting of five townhouses, located near the city of T…
