  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Neoi Epivates

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the city, the m…
