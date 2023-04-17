Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 32,000
For sale business of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale business of 28 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The property is located in the area of Neapolis

Properties features in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
