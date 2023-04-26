Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Triglia

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

Commercial 2 rooms in Flogita, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Flogita, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the windows…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Plagia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
