Commercial real estate in Nea Triglia, Greece

7 properties total found
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
8 Number of rooms 350 m² -1 Floor
€ 650,000
Flogita SALE Hotel 8 Rooms, 8 Living Room 8 Kitchen 8 Bathroom Area: 350 m2, 3 Levels, Good …
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
8 bath 350 m²
€ 650,000
Property Code: HPS3268 - Hotel FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €650.000. This 350 sq. m. Ho…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Tenedos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Tenedos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 1800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Commercial 2 rooms in Flogita, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Flogita, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the windows…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Plagia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Plagia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Α 135 sq. m. mini market, located at the beach of Nea Plagia of Khalkidiki, is for sal…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Plagia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning. The owners will …
