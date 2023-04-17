Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Nea Peramos

Commercial real estate in Nea Peramos, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Nea Peramos, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
2 bath 310 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: 1272 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Side to side Building of total surface 310 m2, …


