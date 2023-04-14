Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida
  6. Nea Moudania

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

4 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Portaria, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Available for sale occupational spaces of 75 and 90 sq m. The second is rented at the moment…
Commercial 1 roomin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
The complex consists of: 2 ground floor apartments, 1 bedroom, S/KWC, 53 sq. m. each / 1 fir…
Commercial 3 roomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 240,000
For sale building of 270 sqm in a central region of Chalkidiki. The building is divided into…
