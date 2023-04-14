Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida
  6. Nea Moudania

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 3 roomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir