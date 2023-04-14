Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida
  6. Nea Moudania

Commercial real estate in Nea Moudania, Greece

14 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 roomin Portaria, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale business of 356 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 roomin Dionysiou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Dionysiou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale business of 820 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 roomin Dionysiou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Dionysiou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 roomin Dionysiou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Dionysiou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale business of 900 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning.The owners will …
Commercial 1 roomin Portaria, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Available for sale occupational spaces of 75 and 90 sq m. The second is rented at the moment…
Commercial 3 roomsin Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale business of 84 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the city opens up from the window…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 1072 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
Commercial 1 roomin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
The complex consists of: 2 ground floor apartments, 1 bedroom, S/KWC, 53 sq. m. each / 1 fir…
Commercial 3 roomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 240,000
For sale building of 270 sqm in a central region of Chalkidiki. The building is divided into…
Commercial 1 roomin elaiones moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 870,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning.The owners will …
Realting.com
Go