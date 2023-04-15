Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Michaniona

Commercial real estate in Nea Michaniona, Greece

2 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Nea Kerasia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Kerasia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel consists of 15 rooms…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Michaniona, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
In total surface of2000 sqm, a gas station is for sale, located on the outskirts of Thessalo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir