  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Kallikratia

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

4 properties total found
Hotel 12 rooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Available for sale a residential complex in Halkidiki.Consists of:A detached house of 140 sq…
Commercial 1 room in oikismos kato galene, Greece
Commercial 1 room
oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
4 ground floor studios of a total area of 120 sqm (100 sq.m.),locatedin Kallikratia, in an e…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
Commercial 1 room in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
