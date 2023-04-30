Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Kallikratia

Commercial real estate in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

9 properties total found
Commercial real estate in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Commercial real estate
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 bath 370 m²
€ 950,000
Property Code: HPS2475 - Building FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €950.000 . T…
Hotel 12 rooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Available for sale a residential complex in Halkidiki.Consists of:A detached house of 140 sq…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 870,000
The commercial property for sale is 770 sq.m., and is located in the entrance of Khalkidiki'…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
In one of the most popular touristic villages of Khalkidiki, a building of 67 sqm is for sal…
Commercial 1 room in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale a Beach Bar business on a beautiful beach in Chalkidiki. The plot is 500 sq.m. and …
Commercial 1 room in oikismos kato galene, Greece
Commercial 1 room
oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
4 ground floor studios of a total area of 120 sqm (100 sq.m.),locatedin Kallikratia, in an e…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
Commercial 1 room in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir