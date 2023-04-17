Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Nea Artaki
  7. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Nea Artaki, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 roomin Nea Artaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir