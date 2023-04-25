Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Municipality of Mytilene
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Mytilene, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 room in Mytilene, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Mytilene, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,450,000
We offer for sale a Traditional Guesthouses Complex (hotel) The hotel is located on Lesvos i…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir