Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean

Commercial real estate in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
10
Mykonos
7
3 properties total found
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
500 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale business of 500 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer views of the sea, …
Hotel 1 roomin Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 26,600,000
We offer for sale a 5-star hotel of 3.000 sq.m which consists of 40 luxury suites. From the …
Commercial 1 roomin Plintri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plintri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Vila 1This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste fo…

Properties features in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir