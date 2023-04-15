UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Mykonos
10
Mykonos
7
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,500,000
Offered for sale 2 unfinished villas in the Panormos area on the island of Mykonos
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
592 m²
€ 3,000,000
It is proposed for sale a complex of 4 townhouses and one quatrira with a total area of 592 …
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
437 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale business of 437 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer magnificent sea vi…
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
842 m²
€ 3,520,000
For sale a complex of 5 villas in Mykonos. A completely new complex, built on a plot of 5.43…
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
500 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale business of 500 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer views of the sea, …
Commercial 1 room
Plintri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,520,000
For sale complex of 5 villas in Mykonos. A brand new complex which includes 5 villas of a to…
Commercial 1 room
Ano Mera, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
There is provided for sale a villa. Rooms "B" have a beautiful view, large swimming pool of …
Commercial 1 room
Ano Mera, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,250,000
We offer you for sale a residential complex of luxury apartments in one of the most popular …
Commercial 1 room
Klouvas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale business of 437 sq.meters in mykonos. A magnificent view of the sea opens up from t…
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 26,600,000
We offer for sale a 5-star hotel of 3.000 sq.m which consists of 40 luxury suites. From the …
Commercial 1 room
Klouvas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale a complex of 4 townhouses and one apartment with a total area of 592 sq.m.Townhou…
Commercial 1 room
Ano Mera, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There are offer for sale 2 unfinished villas in the area of Panormos, in Mikonos island
Commercial 1 room
Faros Armenistis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,340,000
Under construction projects in progress since 2012. Consists of : Ground floor maisonette A …
Commercial 1 room
Plintri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Vila 1This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste fo…
Properties features in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map