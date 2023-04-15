Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

10
7
7 properties total found
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
592 m²
€ 3,000,000
It is proposed for sale a complex of 4 townhouses and one quatrira with a total area of 592 …
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
500 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale business of 500 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer views of the sea, …
Commercial 1 roomin Ano Mera, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Mera, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
There is provided for sale a villa. Rooms "B" have a beautiful view, large swimming pool of …
Commercial 1 roomin Ano Mera, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Mera, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,250,000
We offer you for sale a residential complex of luxury apartments in one of the most popular …
Hotel 1 roomin Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 26,600,000
We offer for sale a 5-star hotel of 3.000 sq.m which consists of 40 luxury suites. From the …
Commercial 1 roomin Klouvas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Klouvas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale a complex of 4 townhouses and one apartment with a total area of ​​592 sq.m.Townhou…
Commercial 1 roomin Plintri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plintri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Vila 1This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste fo…

Properties features in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
