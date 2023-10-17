Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Commercial
  Greece
  Mykonos

Commercial real estate in Mykonos, Greece

7 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Plintri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 842 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale complex of 5 villas in Mykonos. A brand new complex which includes 5 villas of a to…
€3,52M
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 530 m²
Property Code: 1348 - FOR SALE 6 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 530 sq.m, on the Ground fl…
€2,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Klouvas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 437 sq.meters in mykonos. A magnificent view of the sea opens up from t…
€2,80M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a 5-star hotel of 3.000 sq.m which consists of 40 luxury suites. From the …
€26,60M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Klouvas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 592 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a complex of 4 townhouses and one apartment with a total area of ​​592 sq.m.Townhou…
€3,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
Under construction projects in progress since 2012. Consists of : Ground floor maisonette A …
€1,34M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plintri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Vila 1This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste fo…
€4,40M
