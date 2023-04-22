Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of West Achaea
  6. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Municipality of West Achaea, Greece

Kato Achea
2
Municipal Unit of Dymi
2
Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Achea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
The hotel complex is located in the Peloponnese, in the city of Achaia. The central building…
Hotel 1 room in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Achea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The hotel - guesthouse is located on the shores of the resort village of Niforeika on the Pe…
Realting.com
Go