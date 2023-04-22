Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of West Achaea

Commercial real estate in Municipality of West Achaea, Greece

Kato Achea
2
Municipal Unit of Dymi
2
Municipal Unit of Larissos
1
Hotel 1 room in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Achea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
The hotel complex is located in the Peloponnese, in the city of Achaia. The central building…
Hotel 1 room in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Achea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The hotel - guesthouse is located on the shores of the resort village of Niforeika on the Pe…
Commercial 1 room in Kagkadi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kagkadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
The store is located at Kagkadi,Axaias. At the moment, is rented
