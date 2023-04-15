Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 206,538
There is offered for sale a listed building of total area 300 sq.m located in Marina Zeas ( …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale a hotel of 850 sq.m., located west of the center in Thessaloniki. The property cons…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Sykia, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 240 m² -1 Floor
€ 580,000
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 73,764
This piece of real estate is located on the semi-basement floor in the appartment building a…
Hotel 14 roomsin Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,679,143
For sale 2 buildings in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The first building of 450sq.m accommo…
Hotelin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
900 m²
€ 3,600,000
The hotel is for sale with a total area of about 900 square meters in a prestigious cosmopol…
Commercial 1 roomin kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 37,374
For sale business of 35 sq.meters in Loutraki. A view of the forest opens up from the window…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
368 m²
€ 580,000
For sale is a 368 sq.m building on the island of Corfu. The windows offer sea views, mountai…
Hotel 1 roomin Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 642,025
For sale beautiful mini hotel in the heart of Roda village, only a few meters away from the …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 363,901
There is provided fr sale big accommodation(450sq.m) on 0 floor in the central of Athens in …
Commercial 1 roomin Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 137,692
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

cheap
luxury
