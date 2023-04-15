UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Manufacture
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of East Attica
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
Manufactures
Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Vari Municipal Unit
2
Manufacture
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 6 rooms
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
552 m²
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 142,610
For sale business premises with an area of 100 sq.m. in the resort of the Olympic Riviera. T…
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,963,193
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
460 m²
€ 770,000
For sale business of 460 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The business has a corner location. The prope…
Commercial 1 room
Korydallos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,098,072
There is provided for sale a medicaldiagnostic centre in the district of Nikaia, located in …
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 478 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale business of 4478 sq.m in Athens. The property is for sale furnished. The first and …
Manufacture
Chaniotis, Greece
5 759 m²
€ 432,002
Property Code. 3-1137 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €450.000 . Discover …
Hotel
Athens, Greece
€ 2,000,000
This hotel for sale in Kalamaki Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach . The mo…
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,050,000
For sale hotel with an area of 600 sq.m on the p-oat of Kassandra-Halkidiki. The hotel consi…
Hotel
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
268 m²
-1 Floor
€ 500,000
Center SALE Hotel 4 WC Area: 268 m2, 2 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, A / C…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
2 762 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel with an area of 2762 sq.m on the island of Evia. The windows offer views of t…
Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map