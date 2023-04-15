Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vari Municipal Unit
2
Manufacture To archive
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 6 roomsin Athens, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 552 m²
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 142,610
For sale business premises with an area of 100 sq.m. in the resort of the Olympic Riviera. T…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,963,193
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
460 m²
€ 770,000
For sale business of 460 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The business has a corner location. The prope…
Commercial 1 roomin Korydallos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Korydallos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,098,072
There is provided for sale a medicaldiagnostic centre in the district of Nikaia, located in …
Commercialin Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 478 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale business of 4478 sq.m in Athens. The property is for sale furnished. The first and …
Manufacturein Chaniotis, Greece
Manufacture
Chaniotis, Greece
5 759 m²
€ 432,002
Property Code. 3-1137 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €450.000 . Discover …
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
€ 2,000,000
This  hotel for sale in Kalamaki Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach . The mo…
Hotelin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,050,000
For sale hotel with an area of 600 sq.m on the p-oat of Kassandra-Halkidiki. The hotel consi…
Hotelin Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 268 m² -1 Floor
€ 500,000
Center SALE Hotel 4 WC Area: 268 m2, 2 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, A / C…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
2 762 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel with an area of 2762 sq.m on the island of Evia. The windows offer views of t…

