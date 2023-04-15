Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  6. Manufactures

Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vari Municipal Unit
2
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,231
For sale. Shop premises in Thessaloniki. The shops are located in the exclusive and very gre…
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 226,208
Location: Kipseli (center) Specifications and facilities: The building consists of two level…
Commercial 3 roomsin Kampani, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Kampani, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 639,285
Two apartments are suggested for sale in Chania, Crete. Each apartment is 135sqm and are loc…
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 668,790
A commercial building of 800 sq.m. is offered for sale. The building consists of: Basement 1…
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 683,543
The is offered for sale a unique property located in the historical city center of Athens A …
Hotel 1 roomin Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pyrgadikia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 888,958
For sale is a three-storeys hotel in a picturesque seaside fishing village. The building con…
Commercial real estatein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Commercial real estate
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 393,406
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 177,033
Offered for sale , commercial space located in the North suburb of Vrilissia . This commerci…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 14,753
For sale business of 16 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Investment 1 bedroomin Chaidari, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Chaidari, Greece
90 m²
€ 15,000
Ref: 1115 - For sale Aigaleo Business total area of 90 sq.m. Ground floor. It comprises 1 Ar…
Commercial 1 roomin District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,807
For sale a commercial premise of 27 sq.m. in the city centre of Heraklion in Crete
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 275,384
For sale a 3-level store with a semi-basement, ground floor and 1st floor. The semi-basement…

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir