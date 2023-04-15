UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of East Attica
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
Hotels
Pool Hotels for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 235 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
580 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 580 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 403,241
There is provided for sale two pieces of real estate with total floor area 209 sq.m. in the …
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalos, Greece
24 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,123,622
We offer for sale a 980 sq.m. hotel on the island of Crete. The hotel has 20 studios, and 2 …
Hotel 138 rooms
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
138 Number of rooms
€ 22,000,000
Fantastic 4 star resort: in a beautiful paradise with a private beach! The hotel is located …
Commercial 1 room
Ganochora, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 516,345
For sale business of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 room
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,081,866
For sale a commercial property of 410sq.m, on the island of Crete. The ground floor is divid…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
6 bath
€ 450,000
This hotel for sale in Almyrida, Apokoronas is an amazing opportunity for investment in tour…
Other 4 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
2 bath
297 m²
€ 179,112
For Sale - Residential Other properties - Athens West: Peristeri - 297 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 2 …
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
312 m²
€ 315,000
For sale business of 312 sq.m in Kaval. The windows offer magnificent sea views. The propert…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 231,126
For sale is a residential two-story building of 180 sq.m in the center of Athens, in the Attiki area
Hotel 1 room
Kladeos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,963,193
For sale hotel of 3370 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
