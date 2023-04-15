Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 23 roomsin Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
23 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,382,824
Suggested for sale a hotel unit in the Municipality of Hersonissos. The hotel is 1760sqm on …
Commercialin Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
880 m²
€ 6,800,000
For sale business of 880 sq.m in Athens. The business has a corner location. The windows off…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 36,390
For sale office 50 sq. m. in the center of Thessaloniki
Hotelin Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
325 m²
€ 2,200,000
It is offered for sale a building of 325 sq.m in the Plaka - Sintagma area. The object consi…
Hotel 9 roomsin Roda, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Roda, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,481,597
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There are so…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
€ 71,719,311
Greece 6 tourist hotels (9.37% per annum) Investment package of 6 tourist hotels in Greece. …
Commercial 1 roomin District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 68,846
For sale a commercial property in the center of the densely populated tourist town in Herakl…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with an area of 480 sq.m at the initial stage of construction in the suburb o…
Commercial 1 roomin Neos Xerias, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neos Xerias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 393,406
For sale a 5-storey building under construction. On each floor there are two apartments of 1…
Commercialin Northern Aegean, Greece
Commercial
Northern Aegean, Greece
5 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
Offered for sale Building 5.000sq.m of the Samos building
Commercial 1 roomin Thrapsanon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thrapsanon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 442,582
For sale a building in Arkalohori, Heraklion.The building consists of:- Basement of 170 sqm …
Commercial 7 bedroomsin Korydallos, Greece
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Korydallos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 285,219
For sale business of 550 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the sea opens …

