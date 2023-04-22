Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Tinos
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Tinos, Greece

Tinos
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Mperdemiaros, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Mperdemiaros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,520,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The hotel has one level. The owners will be le…
Hotel 1 room in Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
In a unique spot in contact with the sea and with unobstructed view in the Aegean Sea Ystern…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir