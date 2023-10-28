Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Tinos, Greece

3 properties total found
Manufacture in Tripotamos, Greece
Manufacture
Tripotamos, Greece
Area 6 030 m²
Ref: 156 - Tinos SALE Land with an area of 6030 sqm, Stunning views to the port and the Aege…
€130,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Mperdemiaros, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Mperdemiaros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The hotel has one level. The owners will be le…
€8,52M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 1
In a unique spot in contact with the sea and with unobstructed view in the Aegean Sea Ystern…
€650,000
