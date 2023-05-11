Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Municipality of Thiva

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Thiva, Greece

2 properties total found
Commercial 4 rooms in ampelochori, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Sarandi, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Sarandi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
